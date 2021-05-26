newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Where To Get Your Vitamin D Sources

By in News Briefs permalink
News Progress
 3 days ago

I would like to share this recent article by Extension Educator Jenna Smith. The recipe sounds so good, I’ll have to try it! Jenna says: spring has arrived, and the sun is starting to stay out longer. This may not only make us happier, but it may also make us healthier. Our bodies make vitamin D, known as the “sunshine vitamin”, when the natural light hits our skin. Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium and phosphorous and helps deposit these two minerals in bones and teeth making them stronger. Research suggests that vitamin D may not only be good for bone health, but also for other diseases, including heart disease and different types of cancers. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

newsprogress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Bone Health#Cancers#Health Research#Heart Health#Extension#Natural Light#The Sun#Deposit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Healthlakechelanmirror.com

Vitamin D the "Sunshine Vitamin"

Over 40% of American adults are deficient in vitamin D. Are you? You are more likely to be lacking vitamin D if you are elderly, have dark skin, are homebound, or live in an institution like a nursing home. And if you are deficient in vitamin D, you are more likely to become seriously ill with pneumonia or COVID-19.
HealthEurekAlert

Study finds new and effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency

(Boston)--There are several million people worldwide with various fat malabsorption syndromes including those who have undergone gastric bypass surgery and those with obesity. These patients often have a difficult time absorbing vitamin D and both groups of patients are at an increased risk for vitamin D deficiency and therefore at higher risk for osteoporosis and osteomalacia (softening of the bones). Patients with obesity are also susceptible to vitamin D deficiency as vitamin D derived from intestinal absorption and cutaneous synthesis is diluted in a larger body pool of fat. Now a new study demonstrates 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 is an effective treatment for vitamin D deficiency for these specific patients.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Seropositivity Not Associated With Low Vitamin D

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositivity is not associated with low vitamin D levels, according to a study published online May 19 in JAMA Network Open. Yonghong Li, Ph.D., and colleagues from Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano, California, conducted a...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Low vitamin D levels don't seem to increase COVID-19 risk, study finds

May 19 (UPI) -- Having low blood levels of vitamin D may not increase a person's risk for severe COVID-19, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. People with extremely low levels of vitamin D in their blood were not more likely to test positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, the data showed. The presence of antibodies -- cells made by the immune system -- suggests past infection.
NFLstudybreaks.com

Boost Your Focus and Concentration With These Vitamins

Get some assistance — the natural way. Today’s working patterns have a lot going for them compared to the traditional 9-to-5. These days, far fewer of us have to spend hours each day behind the wheel or crammed onto public transport on our daily commute, and we can dovetail our home and work commitments with ease. It makes it possible to take the dog for a walk and still attend management meetings, take client calls and get our monthly reports in on time.
NutritionPosted by
Parade

Skip the Extra Sun Exposure—Stock Your Pantry With These 13 Vitamin D-Rich Foods Instead

Vitamin D, known commonly as “The Sunshine Vitamin” since it comes directly from the sun’s rays, is, unfortunately, a vitamin many of us are deficient in. Blame it on desk jobs, too much time spent indoors, and how far you live from the equator—the farther north you live, the less vitamin D that hits your skin in the winter months—but according to Cleveland Clinic, as of 2018, 42% of Americans were vitamin D deficient.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common vitamin supplement may harm your eye health

In a recent study published in the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases, researchers found a self-prescribed high dose of over-the-counter niacin is linked to injury of a specific cell type in a patient’s eye. The injury could lead to severe vision loss. Luckily, the researchers found that discontinuing the vitamin led...
Pharmaceuticalsbeautyworldnews.com

Vitamins and Supplements to Help You Stay At the Top of Your Game

Women have made massive strides both professionally and personally in the last half-century. For the first time in history, the United States has a female vice president, and women are increasingly holding critical positions of power around the world in government and business. While we continue to take on the...
Fitnessthepampanews.com

Dear Diet: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

My husband has been diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. His doctor told him to lose weight, and he tries, but he ends up getting discouraged and goes off his diet. I’m worried about his health, but what can I do?. Lauren. Dear Lauren,. One of the most challenging things...
Healthmetro.style

Miss The Sun? Your Body Does, Too—What To Do To Get Enough Vitamin D Despite Life Indoors

The COVID-19 crisis brought a lot of things with it; mostly bad (there's no arguing with that), but also some good. For one thing, it's made a lot of us a lot more health-conscious and proactive with our well-being. There's a renewed interest in healing and recovery plus strengthening and building, both of which give new meaning to the adage that prevention is better than cure.
Nutritionnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vegetarians getting their vitamin B6, thanks to supplements

An analysis of different diets and their impact on Vit B6 status has found no link between plant-based diets and vitamin deficiency as supplements are revealed to be the strongest predictor of sufficiency. The rapidly growing plant-based diet trend is promoted, in part, by evidence on health risks associated with...
Healthraillynews.com

Vitamin D Shield is Vital

Muratbey R&D Center team presented a study emphasizing the importance of vitamin D at the 6th International Health Sciences and Family Medicine Congress and drew attention to a critical issue in terms of public health. The following information was shared in the study presentation, which was stated to be the...
Healthrenegadetribune.com

Boosting Your Mood and Improving Your Health With Vitamin D

Are you or someone you love suffering from depression or an autoimmune disorder? It appears vitamin D deficiency may be to blame. Vitamin D is essential for proper immune functioning and alleviation of inflammation. The beneficial effects of vitamin D on protective immunity are due in part to its impact on the innate immune system and has numerous effects on cells within the immune system. Vitamin D is also involved in maintaining the proper balance of several minerals in the body. And, it helps to ward off the flu and many viruses and treat them. The latest research links vitamin D deficiency to many disease states. These disease states include cancer, osteoporosis, heart disease, depression, arthritis, and just about every other degenerative disease.
Nutritionfoodrevolution.org

What B Vitamins Do You Need — And What Are The Best Vegan Sources of B Vitamins?

In simpler times, a chemist discovered a substance vital to human health that the body could not produce and called it a “vitamine,” a portmanteau of “vital” and “amine” (due to a mistaken belief that this substance was an amino acid). Things got slightly more complicated when another such substance was found, but the scientists handled it with aplomb: they proclaimed the first “vitamin A” and the second — do you see where this is going? — “vitamin B.” Then came C, and D, followed by E, and then K, as several compounds in a row (F, G, H, I, and J, presumably), didn’t pass vitamin muster.