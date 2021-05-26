Where To Get Your Vitamin D Sources

I would like to share this recent article by Extension Educator Jenna Smith. The recipe sounds so good, I’ll have to try it! Jenna says: spring has arrived, and the sun is starting to stay out longer. This may not only make us happier, but it may also make us healthier. Our bodies make vitamin D, known as the “sunshine vitamin”, when the natural light hits our skin. Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium and phosphorous and helps deposit these two minerals in bones and teeth making them stronger. Research suggests that vitamin D may not only be good for bone health, but also for other diseases, including heart disease and different types of cancers. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.