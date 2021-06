I've seen a lot of articles now about how the state will have to replace any voting machines inspected by the invasive Cyber Ninjas in case they've made changes to the machines and the macines are no longer reliable. Why should the state and the taxpayers foot that bill? If asked, I'm sure A LOT of residents would say the whole debacle of what the Cyber Ninjas are doing is a farce and a waste of time. And why should we be stuck with the bill?