Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Gluck Park crime brings outcry

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTsTq_0aCloHQn00
The Niagara Falls Community Development Department invited volunteers to help build a new playground at Gluck Park in 2017. JAMES NEISS

Neighbors in a North End community told Falls City Council members Wednesday night that a park intended to be a hub of fun has become “unsafe for children.”

The damning description of Gluck Park came from those who live nearby as well as community activists who urged council members and Mayor Robert Restaino to take action to dramatically improve conditions at the park.

“I want to give you a message from children in the Black community,” JaNesha Peay told the council. “Gluck Park is not safe for children.”

Javonna Ridgeway echoed that concern, telling the council she wanted to let them know of the dangers at the park.

“Gluck Park has a reputation for violence,” Ridgeway said. And when older youths and young adults flock to the park, “young children are not permitted to play there.”

The park features playground equipment and basketball courts and appears tranquil most days. But when night falls, it has became a place where large fights have erupted, calls of “shots fired” are frequent and, on April 8, a teenager was stabbed to death in a dispute over a dice game.

“That is the worst park in the city,” said Helen Coleman, who has lived across the street for 35 years. “Shooting dice in the park (happens) nightly.”

She asked for an increase in police patrols in the neighborhood, suggesting that those who frequent the park after dark “wouldn’t be so freehanded about what they’re doing.”

Community activists Gloria Dolson and Ezra Scott pleaded with the council and mayor to begin police foot patrols at the area of the park. They said a visual police presence would provide a deterrence to crime and violence.

Though Dolson also suggested police could bring even more by assigning officers willing to engage with neighbors and those who use the park.

“We all came here because there’s a concern in Niagara Falls,” Dolson told the council members. “Niagara Falls is not a junkyard. It is the ‘Honeymoon Capitol of the World’.”

Restaino acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns and said he would move quickly to address them.

“It will be my intention to develop a plan to address the Gluck Park circumstances,” he said.

The mayor indicated that he would meet soon with Falls Police Superintendent John Faso to begin crafting a response to the crime in the park.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
170
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball#Falls City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Lockport, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Tragedy mobilizes a community for change

LOCKPORT — Troy Hodge, a father, son, fiancé and friend, was declared dead after arriving at Eastern Niagara Hospital in the early hours of June 17, 2019 following an encounter with Lockport police. Two years later, his mother, Fatima Hodge, is actively advocating for change within Lockport Police Department, whose...
Grand Island, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Parents take plea in bank robbery case

BUFFALO — A Grand Island couple have pleaded guilty to charges, in U.S. District Court in Buffalo for their roles in a bank robbery committed by their son. Cheryl A. Mulvey, 68, and Lawrence Mulvey, 67, entered their pleas to a charge of accessory after the fact. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, and a fine of $125,000.