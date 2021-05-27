Gluck Park crime brings outcry

The Niagara Falls Community Development Department invited volunteers to help build a new playground at Gluck Park in 2017. JAMES NEISS

Neighbors in a North End community told Falls City Council members Wednesday night that a park intended to be a hub of fun has become “unsafe for children.”

The damning description of Gluck Park came from those who live nearby as well as community activists who urged council members and Mayor Robert Restaino to take action to dramatically improve conditions at the park.

“I want to give you a message from children in the Black community,” JaNesha Peay told the council. “Gluck Park is not safe for children.”

Javonna Ridgeway echoed that concern, telling the council she wanted to let them know of the dangers at the park.

“Gluck Park has a reputation for violence,” Ridgeway said. And when older youths and young adults flock to the park, “young children are not permitted to play there.”

The park features playground equipment and basketball courts and appears tranquil most days. But when night falls, it has became a place where large fights have erupted, calls of “shots fired” are frequent and, on April 8, a teenager was stabbed to death in a dispute over a dice game.

“That is the worst park in the city,” said Helen Coleman, who has lived across the street for 35 years. “Shooting dice in the park (happens) nightly.”

She asked for an increase in police patrols in the neighborhood, suggesting that those who frequent the park after dark “wouldn’t be so freehanded about what they’re doing.”

Community activists Gloria Dolson and Ezra Scott pleaded with the council and mayor to begin police foot patrols at the area of the park. They said a visual police presence would provide a deterrence to crime and violence.

Though Dolson also suggested police could bring even more by assigning officers willing to engage with neighbors and those who use the park.

“We all came here because there’s a concern in Niagara Falls,” Dolson told the council members. “Niagara Falls is not a junkyard. It is the ‘Honeymoon Capitol of the World’.”

Restaino acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns and said he would move quickly to address them.

“It will be my intention to develop a plan to address the Gluck Park circumstances,” he said.

The mayor indicated that he would meet soon with Falls Police Superintendent John Faso to begin crafting a response to the crime in the park.