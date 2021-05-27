LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

The Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be cruising to a game five victory and the conference lead on Tuesday night. The game did not end how it originally appeared, as the Bucks gave up a 16-point halftime lead to the Brooklyn Nets and fell by a final score of 114-108. The Bucks big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday led the way in scoring for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had 34, Middleton had 25, and Holiday had 19. The Bucks were unable to contain Kevin Durant, who had a career night with 49 points. The series score is now 3-2 in the Nets favor and the teams will head to the Fiserv Forum on Thursday.