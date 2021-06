SALAMANCA — The Salamanca wrestling team honored its seniors and longtime Warrior wrestling mentor Rich Morton before their final home dual meet on Wednesday. The CCAA Div. II match against Maple Grove was Senior Night for three Warriors: Devin Białaszewski, Norman Green and Trevor Ellis. Ellis, who also received a plaque commemorating his 100th career victory earlier this season, won his last home match by technical fall, 17-2, at 160 pounds. He’s just the 18th wrestler in program history to win 100 matches and the first since Ben Haas in 2012.