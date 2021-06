The 2020-2021 season of television was a good time to be a fan of any of the shows in the Dick Wolf universe. Not only did Law & Order: SVU, the three shows of One Chicago, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted return with new episodes after the previous season was cut short, but Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted to bring back Christopher Meloni's Stabler, and more spinoffs are on the way to bring the total count of Dick Wolf shows up to nine next season. And with so many TV shows set in the same universe, that means the opportunities for many crossovers between them.