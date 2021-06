The Chicago White Sox took the rubber match of the series against the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. In the getaway game, the offense of the Tigers must’ve taken the early bird flight out of O’Hare. José Ureña came off the injured list to make his 11th start of the season and looked okay allowing three runs over five innings, but it’s never enough when your offense is going to put up a big ole’ goose egg.