Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate Announced

By Kevin Knezevic
Gamespot
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix officially announced the next installment in the long-running Dragon Quest series during its 35th anniversary stream. The title is called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, and it looks to have a darker tone than previous entries in the franchise. While Square Enix didn't showcase any gameplay...

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Quest Iii#Square Enix#Dragon Quest Xii#Twitter#Nintendo Switch#Dragon Quest Xi S#Xbox One#Dragon Quest Iii#Dragon Quest Treasures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Only $1.69 for Limited Time

PlayStation fans can download a popular PS4 game for $1.69, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. The PlayStation Store sale in question discounts nearly 1,400 different items. Unfortunately, the deals are limited to PS4 users, but the games can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility, including one of the standout deals, which gives you Downwell for less than 170 pennies.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Dungeon Master Challenge Contest

Dungeons & Dragons will be hosting a new contest to determine the best Dungeon Masters in the game. The Dungeon Master Challenge is a new competition that will feature a series of challenges that will test a DM's ability to design and adapt to a variety of situations. The competition will culminate in a Final Challenge that will take place at D&D Celebration, an online gaming event that takes place on September 26th. The winner will receive a custom trophy and a prize pack of DM material valued at over $2,000.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

E3 2021: Elder Scrolls Online announces Waking Flame and Deadlands, Fallout 76 plans Steel Reign and The Pitt

The Xbox-plus-Bethsoft E3 games showcase held a bit of news for MMO players, if you can rip your eyeballs away from Starfield long enough to get caught up!. First, Elder Scrolls Online fans already knew that Console Enhanced had been delayed a smidge. It’s now coming June 15th, though, so you haven’t got long to wait. Players can get hyped for a free trial starting tomorrow as well.
RetailICV2

LUCKY DUCK GAMES ANNOUNCES 'KIDS CHRONICLES: QUEST FOR THE MOON STONES'

Lucky Duck Games announced Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones, the first game in the Lucky Duck Kids line, for release into retail in Q4. Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones is a cooperative game by the designer of Chronicles of Crime, David Cicurel (see "Lucky Duck Launches 'Chronicles of Crime - The Millennium Series'"). This game, again, combines a board game and a digital app to navigate players through an investigation. Players take on the roles of magician’s apprentices in this lighter version and go on a quest to find four Moon Stones in the fairy tale lands of the Kingdom of Summer and the Winter Empire. The young magicians will have to solve mysteries and help inhabitants of both Kingdoms to accomplish their goal in this kid-friendly investigation game.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Limited Run Games Announce Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

The compilation includes 18 titles across Double Dragon and Kunio-kun (localized under many names, including River City Ransom). Out of the 15 Kunio-kun titles, 11 of them had not previously been released in North America, a series of sports titles featuring the rowdy delinquents. Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Adventure To Fate Future Arena

Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibl…. Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibles (12 Classes, 30+ Pets, 6 Professions) -500+ items to loot, craft, buy and find. -200+ unique monsters to fight. -Fully accessible to the blind using Voiceover! The Future Arena Arise Champion! We have invited the greatest warriors throughout time to compete in an epic challenge! Welcome to the Tournament of Fate! This tournament will challenge your spirit, test your skills, and leave your life to the fates, but you fight not only for honor but for rewards and riches beyond your wildest dreams! - Customize Your Hero - 12 Classes - Mercenary, Assassin, Cultist, Savage, Priestess, Ranger, Mutant, Illusionist, Alien, Time Guardian, Zombie, Arcane Archer 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 30+ Pets to accompany you in battle Leveling system that goes up to 27 levels - Crafting System - 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 250+ Items to craft 30+ Materials to work with Share Items between characters using the Account Vault. - Explore Time - 10 Themed Arenas from the Past and Future (Sewers, Ruins, Crypt, Frozen Wastelands, Earth Core) Choose A Reward - Randomized rewards for unlimited replayability! Each area has its own unique enemies, spells, shops, treasures, items and much more! - In Depth Stat & Skill System - Featuring 250+ Spells/Skills Damaging skills - These are direct physical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging spells - These are direct magical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging All spells (AOE) - These are direct magical attacks that damage ALL enemies Summoning spells - Allows certain enemies to summon others to help Healing HP spells - These are spells that heal the casters life/hitpoints (HP) Healing SP spells - These are spells that heal the casters skill points (SP) Buffing skills - A skill that user casts on itself to raise some stats Debuffing skills - A skill the caster casts on enemies to lower some stats Mimicking skills - Use the enemies skills against them Taunts - Enemies you must attack first Death Spawns - Enemies that spawn others upon death Confusing Skills - Enemies that are confused might attack themselves or other monsters - Endless Loot & Treasures - 500+ unique items 12 equipment slots to to fully customize your characters - (Weapon, Shield, Helmet, Chest, Gloves, Legs, Boots, Belt, Bracelet, Necklace, 2x Rings) Randomized drops on all monsters Item rarity color system (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) *Share* all your items with the Account Vault System. - Other Features - Game Center Leaderboard enabled. Indie created game built for the people! 100s of hours of game play between all classes! Autosave feature - Easy to pick up and play at any time! Unlimited character slots so you can try every combination possible. Retro Pixel Art. 8Bit sound/music. Library system that explains general game, character, skills and combat systems. Fully accessible for the vision impaired using Voice Over! Thanks for taking a look!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Next Expansion: Cross Spirits

Bandai has announced the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Cross Spirits will be released in August 2021 as the fourteenth main expansion and the first set under the subtitle Unison Warrior Series BOOST. Let's get into the details. Bandai released details of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross...
Comicsdigistatement.com

No New Dragon Ball Game Announced By Bandai Namco At E3 2021, Fans Not Happy

If there’s something about Bandai Namco, it has to be the fact that how our favourite mangas are converted into amazing games. The Japan-based video game producers take some of the finest animes and convert them into games we look out for. Henceforth, Bandai Namco has got that niche of getting and receiving major questions from fans across the world. As Japan has influenced the world with its anime culture, we are often busy finishing the manga, which usually gets converted into a popular anime show or game. But unfortunately, Bandai Namco had other plans for E3 2021.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash Of Fates Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Clash of Fates.
Video Gamesimore.com

All Dragon Quest games on Nintendo Switch 2021

The legendary RPG series known to the west as Dragon Quest, has dazzled gamers since the 8-bit era with compelling and engaging RPGs. As the series celebrates its 35th anniversary, now has never been a better time to dive into the series, especially if you have a Nintendo Switch. But where should you start? Here are your options. These are every Dragon Quest game on the Switch.
Video GamesIGN

Quests at the Start of Part 2

This page of IGN’s NieR Replicant wiki guide contains info for every Part2 Quest in NieR Replicant and serves as an index to help you find the walkthrough for any quest in the game. The Fisherman's Gambit (Parts 6 - 10) Quests in Your Village. Thieves in Training. Given By...
Video GamesGuildWars2.com

Dragon Bash 2021 Is Live

Celebrate your victories with a grand party! Check out the release page for all the details, and read the complete update notes on our forums. We’re partnering with BenQ and Astro Gaming to give away some sweet gaming gear! You could win a BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510 FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor or ASTRO A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR—just play Dragon Bash to enter.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Wekthor Games Announces Dragon’s Wandering Tavern

If you love management games and Studio Ghibli, this news is for you. Wekthor Games have announced their first PC title will be Dragon’s Wandering Tavern. While I personally don’t play many management titles, the charming artwork in this one has already won me over. And better yet, it’s the first game I’ve seen where a dragon manages a tavern!
Video Gamescommonsensemedia.org

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

The parents' guide to what's in this game. If all you want to do is hack and slash some monsters with friends and earn better weapons and gear, this is a pretty good choice for dozens of hours of fun. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is perfectly playable as a single-player game -- you can adjust difficulty so you don't encounter any serious roadblocks -- but it's a lot more entertaining played with friends with whom you can joke around while taking on waves of baddies. Combat and movement are a little stiff compared to many bigger budgeted action games, but that shouldn't keep most players from having a blast carving their way through hordes of monsters or feeling a little spike of dopamine whenever one happens to drop a legendary or epic (they're color-coded so it's easy to tell) piece of loot. And while the idea of playing and replaying chapters just to level up and earn better gear might seem tedious, it will likely take quite a while for a sense of repetition to set in, since there are dozens of acts -- each of which take around half an hour -- spread across multiple campaigns. Basically, there's no shortage of missions to choose from.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Legend of Mana's Nintendo Connections

A classic PlayStation RPG is now out on Switch, and it has some intriguing ties to The Legend of Zelda, Mario, EarthBound, and more. While the Mana series started off on Nintendo platforms, beginning life on the Game Boy and Super Nintendo, it had a Sony phase starting in the late ‘90s with 1999’s Legend of Mana. Now, 22 years later, Legend of Mana is actually out on Nintendo systems, coming to the Switch in a gorgeous remastered form. We have a full written review up for you to check out. There’s more detail there, but if you want the cliff notes: it’s a very unique and interesting game with gorgeous art and a god-tier soundtrack. The plot structure is weird and maybe the combat’s just okay, but I highly recommend Legend of Mana. It’s great.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Fix to Group Disconnect Glitch

The makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has announced they've pushed a fix for a persistent issue involving players suddenly disconnecting from their group. Earlier today, Tuque Games announced that they had deployed a fix to reduce the number of group disconnects experienced by players. This was one of the more persistent bugs that plagued players during the first day, with some players reporting that they couldn't complete a run on multiplayer due to repeated disconnects with the server. Given that the game's focus is on multiplayer play, it seemed that this issue was important enough for Tuque Games to prioritize as a Day Two fix. Tuque Games also noted that they were listening to feedback about the game and encouraged players to report any issues they were experiencing.