Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate Announced

Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibl…. Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibles (12 Classes, 30+ Pets, 6 Professions) -500+ items to loot, craft, buy and find. -200+ unique monsters to fight. -Fully accessible to the blind using Voiceover! The Future Arena Arise Champion! We have invited the greatest warriors throughout time to compete in an epic challenge! Welcome to the Tournament of Fate! This tournament will challenge your spirit, test your skills, and leave your life to the fates, but you fight not only for honor but for rewards and riches beyond your wildest dreams! - Customize Your Hero - 12 Classes - Mercenary, Assassin, Cultist, Savage, Priestess, Ranger, Mutant, Illusionist, Alien, Time Guardian, Zombie, Arcane Archer 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 30+ Pets to accompany you in battle Leveling system that goes up to 27 levels - Crafting System - 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 250+ Items to craft 30+ Materials to work with Share Items between characters using the Account Vault. - Explore Time - 10 Themed Arenas from the Past and Future (Sewers, Ruins, Crypt, Frozen Wastelands, Earth Core) Choose A Reward - Randomized rewards for unlimited replayability! Each area has its own unique enemies, spells, shops, treasures, items and much more! - In Depth Stat & Skill System - Featuring 250+ Spells/Skills Damaging skills - These are direct physical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging spells - These are direct magical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging All spells (AOE) - These are direct magical attacks that damage ALL enemies Summoning spells - Allows certain enemies to summon others to help Healing HP spells - These are spells that heal the casters life/hitpoints (HP) Healing SP spells - These are spells that heal the casters skill points (SP) Buffing skills - A skill that user casts on itself to raise some stats Debuffing skills - A skill the caster casts on enemies to lower some stats Mimicking skills - Use the enemies skills against them Taunts - Enemies you must attack first Death Spawns - Enemies that spawn others upon death Confusing Skills - Enemies that are confused might attack themselves or other monsters - Endless Loot & Treasures - 500+ unique items 12 equipment slots to to fully customize your characters - (Weapon, Shield, Helmet, Chest, Gloves, Legs, Boots, Belt, Bracelet, Necklace, 2x Rings) Randomized drops on all monsters Item rarity color system (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) *Share* all your items with the Account Vault System. - Other Features - Game Center Leaderboard enabled. Indie created game built for the people! 100s of hours of game play between all classes! Autosave feature - Easy to pick up and play at any time! Unlimited character slots so you can try every combination possible. Retro Pixel Art. 8Bit sound/music. Library system that explains general game, character, skills and combat systems. Fully accessible for the vision impaired using Voice Over! Thanks for taking a look!