The Miami Marlins head back to the road to face the St. Louis Cardinals Monday after finding their footing again during their six-game homestand. The Marlins were reeling from a 1-8 road trip. Then they won two of three games against the Colorado Rockies and two of three from the Atlanta Braves."The homestand in general was good, kind of got back on track," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "Offensively, it seemed like our energy got back to where it needs to be, so that part was good. We walk into the next series, we've got to play well on this trip. Two tough cities, and then see where we're at."