Despite being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to have a solid start to his NFL career. "I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft,” St. Brown told reporters. “That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind, and it just motivates me to do more."