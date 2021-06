Did either Kenzie Wheeler or Cam Anthony win The Voice season 20? In our minds, these were the two only contenders entering the finale. We don’t mean that as a slam of any of the other singers left — it’s just more of the reality. It’s been a neck-and-neck race between these two in our minds for a while. Personally, we’ve found Cam to be the more talented overall, but you can’t dismiss Kenzie’s understanding of the show’s audience or natural country talent. There’s reason aplenty to think that the country-music industry will welcome them with open arms.