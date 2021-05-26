‘The Voice’ Winner Cam Anthony Celebrates ‘Outrageous’ Experience

After winning season 20 of ‘The Voice,’ Cam Anthony dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what’s next, his relationship with coach Blake Shelton and more. Cam Anthony was named the winner of The Voice during the season 20 finale on May 25. However, even with the momentum from the show, he’s not rushing to put out new music right away. “One thing I am focusing on is taking my time with this,” Cam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That has been the most beautiful thing with this process — I have been able to take my time to figure out every detail in what I want in my performances. So I’ll do the same [with new music]. I want to make sure I am honoring this process, just taking my time and figuring out every detail for my album or next steps in my career.”