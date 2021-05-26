Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Voice’ Winner Cam Anthony Celebrates ‘Outrageous’ Experience

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, 19-year-old Team Blake singer Cam Anthony was announced as the winner of The Voice Season 20. This marks the eighth win for coach Blake Shelton, who’s been on the show from the very beginning. After his win, Cam headed to Instagram for a livestream in which he...

talentrecap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#American Idol#Voice Season#Coach Blake Shelton#Stage#Friends#Supportive Comments#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesExtra

Blake Shelton Loves Meryl Streep Comparison After ‘The Voice’ Win, Plus: Cam Anthony on His Future

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Blake Shelton and Cam Anthony after their big win on the finale of “The Voice”!. Jenn called Blake the “Meryl Streep of ‘The Voice,’” after he nabbed his eighth trophy. Shelton laughed, telling her, “I love that comparison.” He went on to joke, “If you never leave, sooner or later you are going to win the show.”
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

LaLa Anthony Hopes Her Son Kiyan Attends An HBCU | Celebrities

LaLa Anthony knows first-hand the value of attending an HBCU, so it’s no surprise she wants her son to experience something similar. On Thursday (May 27), the 39-year-old actress and Howard alum spoke with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about her partnership with McDonald’s and the company’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program that helps HBCU students secure money for college. During the interview, Anthony said she hopes her son Kiyan, 14, also chooses to attend an HBCU.
Musictucson.com

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Here are all of the big winners from this year’s CMT Music Awards, which were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. ‘Hallelujah’ by Carrie Underwood and John Legend won the Video of the Year award. Female Video of the Year went to ‘The Good Ones’ by Gabby Barrett. while ‘Worship You’ by award show host Kane Brown won Male Video of the Year. Little Big Town took home the award for Duo/Group Video of the Year for their song ‘Wine, Beer, Whiskey’. Dylan Scott won Breakthrough Video of the Year for ‘Nobody’. Collaborative Video of the Year went to ‘Famous Friends’ by Chris Young and Kane Brown. Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey won the CMT Performance of the year award for the performance of ‘The Other Girl’ in 2020. Taylor Swift also won the Best Family Feature award for her song ‘The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)’.
Musicmadison

2021 CMT Music Awards: The list of winners, photo highlights and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”. The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of...
Nashville, TNzapgossip.com

Carrie Underwood and John Legend win Video of the Year at CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and John Legend won the top prize at this year’s CMT Awards. The pair scooped the Video of the Year accolade for their tune ‘Hallelujah’, and Carrie congratulated John – who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night (09.06.21) – for winning his “first CMT award”.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’: Cam Anthony Reveals Plans For New Music & Why He Worked So Well With Blake Shelton

After winning season 20 of ‘The Voice,’ Cam Anthony dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what’s next, his relationship with coach Blake Shelton and more. Cam Anthony was named the winner of The Voice during the season 20 finale on May 25. However, even with the momentum from the show, he’s not rushing to put out new music right away. “One thing I am focusing on is taking my time with this,” Cam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That has been the most beautiful thing with this process — I have been able to take my time to figure out every detail in what I want in my performances. So I’ll do the same [with new music]. I want to make sure I am honoring this process, just taking my time and figuring out every detail for my album or next steps in my career.”
Musiccountryliving.com

CMT Fans Bombard Carrie Underwood's Instagram After She and John Legend Win Big

Carrie Underwood proved last night that she's still the Queen of the CMT Awards. The 38-year-old singer made history again after she and John Legend won Video of the Year for their song Hallelujah. This was John's first CMT win, while Carrie has won over 20. Last night marked her ninth Video of the Year award, which she has won three years in a row — wow!
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Blake Shelton revealed 1980s wedding song choice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have chosen the first dance song for their wedding. The couple - who got engaged in October after five years together - are expected to marry this summer and the country singer has revealed the surprising choice they've made for when it comes to stepping on the dance floor as husband and wife for the first time.
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now? From Kelly Clarkson to Laine Hardy

You’re going to Hollywood! American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star.