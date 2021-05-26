Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Traumatic’ Brief Marriage to a Famous Comedian and Her Life as a Scientologist in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Traumatic’ Brief Marriage to a Famous Comedian and Her Life as a Scientologist in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Most fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are surprised to learn that Elisabeth Moss is a scientologist. Her role on the Hulu show catapulted her to fame. June Osborne, played by Moss, is the main character in the series, and she tries to flee Gilead, an oppressive new regime that has forced her to serve as a surrogate for wealthy men and their wives. Some have chastised Moss for her personal beliefs and membership in Scientology, which they believe runs counter to the message of The Handmaid’s Tale. Let’s now look at Moss’ personal life as well as her time as a scientologist.

washingtonnewsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
June Osborne
Person
Fred Armisen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Scientologist#Handmaid#Married Life#Personal Life#Scientology#The New York Post#Huffington Post#Comedian#Husband#Divorce#Love#Snl#Impersonations#Wealthy Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid's Tale Boss On That Shocking Reunion For Elisabeth Moss' June

Major spoilers ahead for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Episode 5 “Chicago.”. After an excruciating wait, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 has finally arrived on Hulu. The season started off with a bang, as Elisabeth Moss’ protagonist June has already escaped and been captured a number of times in the last five episodes. But the most recent episode “Chicago” ended with a shocking reunion, as Moira showed up in the war zone just as June woke up from an airstrike. And now showrunner Bruce Miller has spoken about this plot twist.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Yvonne Strahovski interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“I love the juxtaposition this year,” declares Yvonne Strahovski about how her character Serena Joy has grown and changed on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was once the submissive, dogmatic and cruel wife of a powerful Gilead commander, now languishing as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges, but with a renewed sense of self sparked by her surprise pregnancy. “It’s one of my favorite things to do with her, to find and sit in these grey areas where she exists and walk that fine line.”
TV Seriesidownloadblog.com

Jamie Bell set to co-star alongside Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ series ‘Shining Girls’

After first hearing about the upcoming series back in July of last year, we finally have new casting information for the upcoming thriller Shining Girls. The thriller has added Jamie Bell (Jumper, Rocketman) to the cast. He will be starring alongside Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), who has been set to lead the upcoming series from day one. According to the original report from Deadline, Bell is playing a “mysterious loner with a surprising connection” to Moss’s character, Kirby.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Handmaid’s Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on June’s Speech of ‘Pure, Absolute Venom’ to Serena Joy

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 407 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Home.”) The fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been building to the pivotal moment we get in Episode 7 — and we’re not taking about June’s (Elisabeth Moss) full arrival into the safe arms of Canada. While that is certainly a plot development that has allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief, the scene we’re talking about is the very satisfying face-to-face between June and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), where the tables have finally turned in a way that allows June to take down her former captor who is currently imprisoned for her crimes.
TV & Videospostperspective.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Director Elisabeth Moss on Love of Post and VFX

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osborne in the multi-Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, has made her her directing debut on the show’s fourth season. With its dark themes of civil war, disease and pollution, economic chaos and power-crazed leaders, the show seems tailor-made for the COVID-19 era.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Has Weighed In On Luke Vs. Nick Debate

After an extended wait, Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale has finally arrived on Hulu. The return to Gilead has been a doozy, with June escaping and being captured a number of times already. One of the overarching plots of the series so far has been the love triangle Elisabeth Moss’ protagonist June has with her husband Luke and Gilead partner Nick. And as the debate rages on, the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale has officially weighed in.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Elisabeth Moss on Why She Chose Now to Direct Several Pivotal 'The Handmaid's Tale' Episodes

When Elisabeth Moss chose the third episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 to mark her directorial debut, she did so because she wanted the challenge of taking characters she knew so well to new places — literally and physically. But when she chose the season’s eighth episode, “Testimony,” as the next one to helm, it was because she was looking for another challenge.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Why ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Shot June’s ‘Cathartic’ Testimony in One Long Take

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Testimony.”) Elisabeth Moss pulled double duty for Wednesday’s episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” sitting in the director’s chair for the hour, which saw her character June give her well-overdue testimony against her former captors, Fred and Serena Joy Waterford (Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski). And being behind the camera meant Moss had two perspectives to think about while delivering that monologue detailing the atrocities the Waterfords inflicted upon her during the first three seasons of the Hulu drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Handmaid’s Tale': Yvonne Strahovski Is Freaked Out by Fred and Serena’s Newfound Canadian ‘Fan Club’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Testimony”). After facing June (Elisabeth Moss) in private on last week’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) was forced to once again confront her victim on Wednesday’s hour — but this time in a courtroom full of people listening to June list the atrocities that Serena and her husband, Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes) Waterford, committed against June while holding her captive in Gilead.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss on Portraying Life After Trauma in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4. [This story contains spoilers to the seventh episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fourth season, “Home.”] Since season one of The Handmaid’s Tale, viewers have been rooting for Elisabeth Moss’ June…. Samira Wiley on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Reunion...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Handmaid’s Tale': Samira Wiley on How June and Moira’s Friendship Will Be Tested Before Season Finale

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”) On this season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Moria (Samira Wiley) is finding out more and more who her best friend has become with each passing day that June (Elisabeth Moss) spends with her, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and baby Nichole in Canada. But Wiley isn’t sure if the very traumatized June — who wants to work through her pain in a very different way from the one Moira has tried to put in place with the other survived former handmaids of Gilead — is someone she can connect with anymore.
TV Seriespostapocalypticmedia.com

What Time Does The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 8 Premiere?

Last week’s episode was tough to watch, but it’s left fans even more intrigued about what to expect from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 8. Here’s a look at exactly what time you can start watching the new episode when it premieres. Here's the exact time you can watch...
TV & Videoswomenandhollywood.com

Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren, & Daina Reid Will Direct Apple’s Series Adaptation of “Shining Girls”

Elisabeth Moss is expanding her directing résumé. Deadline reports that the Emmy-winning “Handmaid’s Tale” star is set to share directing duties on “Shining Girls” with Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid. The “Mad Men” alumna also toplines the Apple TV+ thriller. Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling 2013 novel, “Shining Girls” tells...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Bruce Miller interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ showrunner

“It’s always a double-edged sword,” declares creator Bruce Miller about his mixed feelings about what “The Handmaid’s Tale” often reflects in the real world. “It’s lovely to hear people that are affected by the show. They feel things. I wish I could make them feel a little more that was good, and a little less that was bad, but that’s June’s journey at this stage and it makes the little victories that she does get, even some of the huge victories she gets this season, even sweeter than they would’ve been before,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Miller above.