Inside Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Traumatic’ Brief Marriage to a Famous Comedian and Her Life as a Scientologist in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Most fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are surprised to learn that Elisabeth Moss is a scientologist. Her role on the Hulu show catapulted her to fame. June Osborne, played by Moss, is the main character in the series, and she tries to flee Gilead, an oppressive new regime that has forced her to serve as a surrogate for wealthy men and their wives. Some have chastised Moss for her personal beliefs and membership in Scientology, which they believe runs counter to the message of The Handmaid’s Tale. Let’s now look at Moss’ personal life as well as her time as a scientologist.