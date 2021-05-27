Talesun Solar to Supply 127 MW to CPV in the US

The Revised Renewables Directive (RED lll) under the “Fit for 55” package, set for release in July 2021, is expected to see the 2030 renewables target increased to at least 38% to 40% in final energy consumption, up from 32% currently. This is to better align the target with the EU’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, up from the previous 40% target. At first glance, a revised 2030 target seems to be a significant boost for solar power and other renewable energy. The EU’s 20% by 2020 renewables target, for example, was instrumental in getting renewables projects off the ground.