The Jackson County Generals made the 13th Region tournament for the 2nd time in 3 seasons. This year the Generals made it as a #2 seed after knocking off a really good Clay county team in the 49th District tournament. The Generals drew the Corbin Redhounds (Champions of the 50th District) in the first round of the 13th Regional tournament. Jackson County jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the 4th with big hits by Elijah Jones and Ben Thompson in the 2nd inning. More big hits came in the 3rd by Zander Elam and Kolby Wells. Corbin made a run to close the gap to 9-6 but Canaan Browning drove in an insurance run to make the final score 10-6 for the Generals. The Generals also made some big plays defensively as well. Brayden Thomas made a bare hand catch and throw at short stop that would be one of our plays of the year on the defensive side. Both of our pitchers did a good job Zander Elam started the game and Kyle Perkins came in and finished it off.