IID Response

The Imperial Irrigation District has filed an opposition brief with the U. S. Supreme Court in the Abatti case. The IID’s attorneys filed the brief in response to the Abatti petition for certiorari filed in April. In the district’s brief , the IID addresses whether the petitioners right to water service includes a right to a certain and irrevocable allocation of water from the district under state law and if petitioners have a federally protected water right. IID general counsel Frank Oswald said , “ on both issues the answer is no. And while we respect Mr. Michael Abatti’s and other parties right to pursue resolution in this matter , we continue to await a decision whether the case will be accepted by the U. S. Supreme Court.”