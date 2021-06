It’s not too late to join OHS Cross Country summer training! This is open for all OHS students as well as all students going into 7-9th grade at our feeder junior highs. Cross country summer training is great conditioning for any sport and we welcome athletes from all sports to join us. We are currently meeting at Mount Ogden Park at 7:45 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find a detailed summer calendar here. Our summer training consists of a lot of trail running, strength and conditioning and fun! Text @ohsxc00 to 81010 to get updates from remind. Consistent summer training is key to success in fall cross country! We hope to see you there!