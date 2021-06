As Connecticut prepares to close the books on the fiscal year ending June 30, it finds itself in an advantageous financial position that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. Approximately $6.5 billion in federal pandemic aid is on the way to the state and the local government entities. Connecticut also expects a $470 million budget surplus for the year, as tax revenue continues to outperform expectations, and the state’s rainy day fund now exceeds $3 billion — a healthy amount for a state with a $22 billion budget.