Whether you buy a gun or build one from a kit, the same rules should apply
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has taken a firm stance when it comes to the so-called “ghost guns” made from do-it-yourself kits or 3D printers — they should be subject to the same regulations as other guns, including background checks on buyers and the requirement of a serial number. It’s a commonsense position that the Biden administration supports in a proposal now under review that should be enacted into law.www.post-gazette.com