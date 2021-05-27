Cancel
Politics

Whether you buy a gun or build one from a kit, the same rules should apply

By the Editorial Board
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has taken a firm stance when it comes to the so-called “ghost guns” made from do-it-yourself kits or 3D printers — they should be subject to the same regulations as other guns, including background checks on buyers and the requirement of a serial number. It’s a commonsense position that the Biden administration supports in a proposal now under review that should be enacted into law.

