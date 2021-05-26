Sherisa May Wallace,age 29, passed away at 8am on May 13,2021 at Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer,Alaska, with her family at her side. She was born in Anchorage,Ak on Sept.23,1991. A victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome as an infant,she required total care and was placed at the Wallace Foster Home. Don and Madeline Wallace adopted her when she was 2 years old and she enjoyed meeting family members on a month-long adventure to the Lower Forty-Eight. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Palmer in her early years.Unable to walk or talk, she communicated in her special way and especially enjoyed listening to music.She went to school starting at Swanson Elementary and continued through high school in Palmer. She was an inspiration to many and was loved throughout our community. Her teachers,therapists and care providers became attached to her lovely smile and gentle soul.