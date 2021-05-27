Tennessee man arrested with needle in arm in Walmart parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of drug possession after authorities said they found him with a needle stuck in his arm in a Walmart parking lot.

Charles Jacob Ryan Burnett, 23, of Tellico Plains, was charged with DUI, possession of heroin for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

Madisonville Police Sgt. Thomas Spradlin said he went to a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville on May 18 and found a man passed out in a silver Kia, the newspaper reported. Spradlin said the car was running and that Burnett had a needle in his arm.

According to an arrest report, Spradlin woke up Burnett, who refused to receive any medical attention, the Advocate & Democrat reported.

Burnett failed several sobriety field tests and consented to have his blood drawn, the newspaper reported.

Spradlin said he arrested Burnett, and while searching the Kia found a small, red baggie that contained brown powder. Investigators subsequently determined that there were 2.53 grams of heroin in the baggie.

Officers also found several small pieces of aluminum foil with black residue and a spoon with burn marks, the Advocate & Democrat reported. Authorities said they also found Burnett in possession of a syringe, the newspaper reported.

Burnett was booked into the Monroe County Jail, online records show.

