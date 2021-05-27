Cancel
Naples, FL

Investigators search for information about 2020 murder of Naples man

By Megan Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Collier County Deputies found 25-year-old Steven Douglas dead inside his vehicle on October 3rd, 2020, off River Reach Drive in East Naples.

Investigators said he was shot and his vehicle hit a tree. The sheriff’s office is still searching for information about this case to try and find the person responsible.

Douglas’ loved ones said he was a loving father and a great friend. They are pushing for anyone with information to come forward so an arrest can be made.

If you have any information that can help investigators you can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit www.southwestfloridacrimestopers.com

Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested during drug bust at Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A woman was arrested during a drug bust at a Fort Myers home on Wednesday. The Fort Myers Police Department said Chantai Brown, 27, was arrested for trafficking more than 10 grams of phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of drug equipment.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Missing Collier teen seen with man at Fort Myers Publix

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen at a Fort Myers Publix with an unidentified man. Daisy DeGuzman, 17, recently dyed her hair based on new surveillance photos, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. She was seen inside a Fort Myers Publix with a man, and they were seen leaving in a white SUV.
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples woman arrested after fighting in apartment parking lot

NAPLES, Fla.– Collier County deputies responded to a fight at a Naples apartment complex on Monday. When law enforcement arrived to Oasis Apartments they discovered 12 people causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Jordan Eggleston was screaming and cursing at neighbors and deputies. Officials said she was upset because she could not find her phone.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 dead in apparent Hillsborough County murder-suicide

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of two men they said appears to be a murder-suicide from Monday morning. Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypressdale Drive in Riverview around 7:30 a.m. after a caller told authorities his friend had FaceTimed him saying he killed his ‘partner,’ according to HCSO.
Fort Myers Beach, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

What led up to the Memorial Day shooting on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — New information on what led up to the Memorial Day shooting at Fort Myers Beach was released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. A 37-year-old man told deputies that he was walking up to his friends on the beach when a group of women started fighting. The man tried breaking up the fight and was attacked by the 18-year-old suspect Jatavion Craig of Alabama, deputies said.