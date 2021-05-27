The Aquarium Drunkard Show: SIRIUS/XMU (7pm PDT, Channel 35)

Outré California. Via satellite, transmitting from northeast Los Angeles — the Aquarium Drunkard Show on SIRIUS/XMU, channel 35. 7pm California time, Wednesdays. SIRIUS 662: Intro ++ Merit Hemmingson – Brudmarsch Efter Florsen I Burs ++ Faust – Krautrock ++ Amon Düül — Snow Your Thirst and Sun Your Open Mouth ++ Roy Buchanan – You’re Not Alone ++ Damo Suzuki – Communication (dialogue) ++ Alejandro Jodorowsky – Tarot Will Teach You ++ Fleetwood Mac – Albatross ++ George Harrison – Out of The Blue ++ Orions Belte – Le Mans ++ Otis Waygood – In Alan’s Car ++ Red Dirt – Memories ++ Otis Waygood – So Many Ways ++ Strawberry Path – The Second Fate ++ Pink Floyd – Fearless ++ Robert Lester Folsom – Written In Your Hair ++ Captain Beefheart – Triple Combination (Demo) ++ CAN – Mushroom ++ Pink Floyd – Hollywood >Paintbox ++ Soft Machine – Pataphysical Introduction > A Concise British Alphabet, Pt. 1 > As Long As Lies Perfectly Still ++ Chris Bowden – Mothers Too ++ Serge Gainsbourg – Des Laids Des Laids ++ The Limiñanas – The Darkside ++ Jacques Dutronc – L’opération ++ White Fence – Sandra (When The Earth Dies) ++ T. Rex – Pain And Love ++ Ty Segall – Every 1’s A Winner ++ Thee Oh Sees – Gong of Catastrophe ++ Lou Reed, John Cale And Nico – I’m Waiting For The Man (Live at the Bataclan Paris, 1972) ++ Lou Reed, John Cale And Nico – Heroin (Live at the Bataclan Paris, 1972) ++ Violent Femmes – Good Feeling ++ The Dutchess & The Duke – Living This Life ++ Alexander ‘Skip’ Spence – All Come To Meet Her ++ Bobby Lee – Impregnated By Drops of Rainbow ++ Spencer Cullum – The Tree ++ Angelo Badalamenti – Red Bats With Teeth.