On a Tuesday morning episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith stated that Ben Simmons would prevent the 76ers from winning a championship. “Ben Simmons, to me, is going to cost the Philadelphia 76ers a title. All because he has no shooting ability. If you’re a guy, you’re the Shaquille O’Neal’s of the world or others, where you […] require participation with somebody giving you the basketball, OK, that’s a bit different. When you are the primary ball-handler, when you run the offense, when you’re the point guard, and you are no threat from the perimeter at all, to the point where you don’t even attempt shots from the perimeter, that’s a problem.” Stephen A. Smith, via SixersWire.