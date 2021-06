Yep – you too can crash any SoulCycle class you want…assuming that you’re world-famous and the class features your band’s music. We hate to sound cynical and all that, and we love us some JoBros, but it’s just a little too, er, coincidental that Joe happened to stumble into a Jonas Brothers vs. OneDirection SoulCycle class on his off day in Atlanta, decided to drop by (in decidedly non-workout gear) even though it was sold out, and then he walked into a place where everyone immediately recognized him.