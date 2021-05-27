Summit Hike for Mt. Diablo State Park’s 100th Anniversary

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLet’s celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mount Diablo State Park together! We’ll be doing a short hike at the summit of Mount Diablo State Park. Mount Diablo State Park was created in 1921 and was one of the seven parks created before the establishment of the California Park System in 1927. The Park started off as a 680-acre piece and now has over 20,000 acres of land. Some of the 20,000 acres were first acquired by Save Mount Diablo and then transferred to the State Park. Save Mount Diablo also played a huge role in the restoration of the beacon.

