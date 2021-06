Searcy, Ark. – Imagine that you want to run a marathon but don’t know where to begin. Or maybe you’re looking for an activity to relieve stress and help you overcome life’s challenges. That’s why Start-Her Running Company was invented. Layne Pace, a junior marketing major at Harding University, built her own business at the beginning of the pandemic last spring. She wanted to use her talent and passion for running to help encourage other women.