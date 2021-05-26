CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Greater Madawaska cancels Canada Day events

2021-05-26
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Township of Greater Madawaska is planning ahead by cancelling all Canada Day celebrations. Out of COVID-19 precautions, celebrations in Calabogie, Dacre and Matawatchan are being called off. The municipality says it looks forward to celebrating the festivities next year.

