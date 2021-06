Sarah Grace Holcomb (far right) with her students at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn (courtesy Sarah Grace Holcomb) Brooklyn high school students Brianna Blue and Aleksandra Kwiecień, who have been recognized for their distinctive work with two of the highest honors in the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, are students of the same teacher: alumna and former Pratt Institute faculty member Sarah Grace Holcomb, MS Art and Design Education ’12. Blue, who won the Gold Medal Portfolio, is also a 2021 alumna of the Pratt Young Scholars (PYS) program and is planning to attend Pratt in the fall as one of the inaugural recipients of the four-year Pratt President’s Wallace Augustus Rayfield Scholarship. Around 230,000 works from students in every state were entered into this year’s awards and only eight students received Gold Medal Portfolio in Art.