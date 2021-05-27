Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The CDC Releases The Latest Breakthrough Infection Report

workerscompensation.com
 14 days ago

Sarasota, FL (WorkersCompensation.com) – While the emergency use approval of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped to reduce the number of COVID cases, the most recent Breakthrough Infections report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates there’s still some work to be done in the spread of COVID-19. As of the end of April, at least 101 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. During the last week of April, ...

www.workerscompensation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Infection Control#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Disease Control#Free Content#Workerscompensation Com#Breakthrough Infections#Premium Media Services#Releases#Covid Cases#Original Content#Emergency#April#United States#Register#Member Login#Sarasota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsmynews13.com

CDC study: 10K breakthrough COVID-19 cases found out of 101M vaccinations

Health officials and researchers are gaining a clearer view of just how effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in the early months after their rollout. A study from the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention found that there were just 10,262 breakthrough cases across 46 states among the 101 million people who were full vaccinated from Jan. 1 to April 30.
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Breakthrough infections’ extremely rare among vaccinated; studies suggest COVID-19 immunity is long-lasting: Coronavirus update for May 27, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows “breakthrough infections” are extremely rare among those who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, May 27.
Public HealthMedPage Today

Why CDC Changed Its 'Breakthrough Case' Definition

The CDC's recent shift in monitoring breakthrough COVID-19 infections after vaccination hasn't sat well with everyone, as some scientists are concerned it could miss the full picture of what is happening with these breakthrough cases. As of May 1, the agency went from monitoring all breakthrough infections after COVID-19 vaccination...
Industryrestaurantbusinessonline.com

COVID-19 operating guidance carries latest CDC recommendations

The industry is beginning to reopen more fully as the weather warms and vaccination rates rise. In collaboration with safety experts from government organizations, academia, the public health sector, and corporations, the Association has once again updated guidelines to support safe on- and off-premises dining. New to this update: The...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC releases new guidance for masking at camp

The agency originally said that unvaccinated campers should wear a mask inside and outside. They’ve now made a slight revision, saying that in general, people do not need to wear a mask outdoors whether they are vaccinated or not, unless it is a crowded setting. With most campers under the age of 12 and not eligible for the vaccine yet, camps are left to decide for themselves what activities are safe.
Sciencecdc.gov

CDC Reports Fifth U.S. Human Infection with a Variant Flu Virus for 2021

—CDC today reported the fifth human infection with an influenza virus that usually spreads in pigs and not people in the United States that occurred during 2020-2021 influenza season (i.e., from October 2020 through September 2021). All five of these infections occurred in people who reported that they had direct exposure to pigs or lived on a property where pigs were present. These types of infections occur in people rarely, and usually in the context of exposure to pigs, but are concerning because of their pandemic potential. These infections serve as a reminder of the importance of following CDC’s recommended precautions for people to take when around swine.
Healthwsgw.com

Annual HIV infections in U.S. down 73% since 1980s, CDC reports

The number of new yearly HIV infections in the U.S. has decreased by 73% since the peak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic during the mid-1980s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in a new report. “Despite the lack of a cure or a vaccine, today’s HIV prevention tools, including...
KidsBoston Globe

CDC says teens infected and hospitalized with virus are increasing

Citing increased hospitalization rates of teenagers with COVID-19 in March and April, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky urged parents to vaccinate their teens to protect them from an illness that can be severe even among young people. “I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized...
Healthkhn.org

New Infections Of HIV Have Fallen 73% Since Mid-1980s, CDC Says

The report, released Thursday, noted a peak number of annual infections of 130,400 in 1984 and 1985. That number fell to 34,800 in 2019. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has spent much of his career tackling the global AIDS epidemic, says it might be possible to bring it to an end by 2030.
Marshfield, WIAPG of Wisconsin

New CDC study continues to show COVID-19 mRNA vaccines effectiveness; Marshfield Clinic Research Institute serves as primary lab in study

A follow-up analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed they continue to be highly effective, and vaccinated individuals who did get COVID-19 had less detectable virus and were sick for a significantly shorter time with significantly reduced symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-led study pre-printed in MedRxiv...
HealthWYSH AM 1380

State Health Department receives CDC funding to address health disparities

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health today announced receipt of a $38.8 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address COVID-19 health disparities. The two-year, non-research grant is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. “We know COVID-19 has disproportionately...
Sciencesky963.com

CDC COVID-19 Study shows mRNA Vaccines reduce Risk of Infection by 91% for Fully Vaccinated People

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2). “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” The findings come from four weeks of additional data collected in CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study of health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers. These groups are more likely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 because of their occupations. Preliminary results from this study were first announced in March 2021. In the new analysis, 3,975 participants completed weekly SARS-CoV-2 testing for 17 consecutive weeks (from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021) in eight U.S. locations. Participants self-collected nasal swabs that were laboratory tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. If the tests came back positive, the specimens were further tested to determine the amount of detectable virus in the nose (i.e., viral load) and the number of days that participants tested positive (i.e., viral shedding). Participants were followed over time and the data were analyzed according to vaccination status. To evaluate vaccine benefits, the study investigators accounted for the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the area and how consistently participants used personal protective equipment (PPE) at work and in the community. Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91 percent. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81 percent. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. To determine whether COVID-19 illness was milder, study participants who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 were combined into a single group and compared to unvaccinated, infected participants. Several findings indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated. For example, fully or partially vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 spent on average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days sick in bed. They also had about a 60 percent lower risk of developing symptoms, like fever or chills, compared to those who were unvaccinated. Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms. Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. For example, fully or partially vaccinated study participants had 40 percent less detectable virus in their nose (i.e., a lower viral load), and the virus was detected for six fewer days (i.e., viral shedding) compared to those who were unvaccinated when infected. In addition, people who were partially or fully vaccinated were 66 percent less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than one week compared to those who were unvaccinated. While these indicators are not a direct measure of a person’s ability to spread the virus, they have been correlated with reduced spread of other viruses, such as varicella and influenza. Overall, the study findings support CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in different settings and in different groups of people, such as different age groups and people with different health statuses.
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 303.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 303,923,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,100,285 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 302,851,917 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...