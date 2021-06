It seems like everyone is trying to get behind the wheel of the new C8 Corvette these days. And for good reason – with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT2 engine, the eighth-gen Corvette has the goods to deliver a lot of fun. That said, you should always ask before driving someone else’s car, something a few Chevy dealer service technicians failed to do before taking a customer’s ride out for a spin up to 104 mph, as seen in the following video.