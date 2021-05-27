CMS to Hold PAID Act Webinar on June 23rd

Cancel
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that it will be holding a webinar on June 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) regarding the Provide Accurate Information Directly Act (PAID Act) for non-group health plan (NGHP) responsible reporting entities (RREs). The PAID Act, in general, requires CMS to expand its Section 111 Query Process to provide RREs with a claimant's Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Part D (prescription drug) enrollment information.

