Medical Cost Containment Expert Kenneth Hannigan Leads Launch of accuro Solutions
New company manages complete medical bill review and provider payment process in property and casualty insurance space. Sarasota, Fla. (May 26, 2021) — Kenneth Hannigan, who has over 20 years' experience as an executive and entrepreneur in medical cost containment, has founded accuro Solutions. With proven, experienced financial partnerships, the company provides end-to-end medical bill review and payment services to the property and casualty insurance industry.www.workerscompensation.com