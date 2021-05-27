Cancel
Cambridge, MD

DCA presents annual Young People’s Show

stardem.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE — The month of May features The Young People’s Show in the galleries at Dorchester Center for the Arts. Thanks to all the parents, teachers, and community members who filled the galleries to celebrate the instructors and talented young artists of Dorchester. The exhibit will be up for viewing through May 29. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Senator Addie Eckardt presented citations to all 2021 May Young People’s Art Show winners.

