Q&A: Coffee with a side of calm

Scorpio Coffee, which opened last summer on 16th Street in midtown, is quickly emerging as the go-to destination for discerning caffeinistas. We think we know why. Scorpio’s minimalist interior exudes an unexpected warmth thanks to walls clad with vertical slats of white oak—a look that is evocative of classic Japanese design. (The building’s awning denotes the shop’s name in both English and Japanese, a nod to the influence of Japanese-style coffeeshops that owner Sam Balean worked in while living in Taiwan.) Balean, who describes himself as “a sucker for natural wood and stone,” purposefully kept the space relatively free of adornment. “I don’t want the surroundings to distract people from the coffee and the food.”