Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Q&A: Coffee with a side of calm

By Haley Fuller
Daily Northwestern
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBefore she started coffee company Amasu, Xiao Zhang (Kellogg ‘20) worked with pharmaceutical companies for years but sought a career change in hopes she could make an impact on people’s health. She ended up at Kellogg School of Management, where Amasu started. The products at Amasu combine caffeinated beverages with herbs to promote immunity, digestion and calmness. The Daily sat down with Zhang to learn more about Amasu’s beginnings, her goals and running a start-up during a pandemic.

dailynorthwestern.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Startup#Food Drink#Beverages#Q A#Garage#Chinese#Northwestern#Tcm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksgetnews.info

Coffee for Everyone by Fabula Coffee

Fabula Coffee makes coffee with low acidity accessible and affordable. But first, coffee. Almost everyone starts their day with a cup of coffee. It is the perfect breakfast companion, and because of its tangy and crisp finish, there are also a majority of people who drink coffee whenever they want and wherever they want. However, good coffee usually has high acidity and not everyone can tolerate this in their digestive tract.
Drinksideahuntr.com

Smoky Vanilla Coffee Menus : Smoked Vanilla coffee

These new Dunkin’ Smoked Vanilla coffees are launching for summer by the brand to provide patrons with an unexpectedly artisan-inspired way to beat the heat. The drinks include the Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and the Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte, while the brand is also offering the Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee. The Smoked Vanilla-flavored drinks are achieved with the brand’s Smoked Vanilla syrup to offer a more complex flavor experience that calls to mind artisan cafes.
Theater & Danceeureka.news

The Coffee Table

By the time you read this, Father’s Day and my 35th wedding anniversary will have come and gone. But I am currently in the preparation stage for these holidays—the first time I will face them since my husband’s passing. My kids (Kids? All in their 30s.) will come over (Well, two of them. One lives in Australia and is currently in lockdown due to Covid.) We will cook, eat, play tabletop games and tell jokes about “Dad.” Remembrances that make us laugh—mostly.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Drinking Beer, Says Science

Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall, 99 bottles of beer, take one down, pass it around—and consider what that brewski did to your body. As with any vice, there are pros and cons to regular beer consumption. Though some people enjoy an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day (or in the middle of winter or anytime), there are some considerations to think about before you have two, three, or more. Here, we spoke with nutrition experts to better understand the secret side effects of drinking beer.
Recipesfoodandnutrition.org

On the Side

Move over, main dish — it’s time for the sides to shine. Creamy Cauliflower Pinto Mashed Potatoes give the classic dish a makeover without extra effort. Rainbow Confetti Couscous with Honey-Lime Vinaigrette combines dried fruits with grains and vegetables for a side that’s bursting with flavor and texture. And hearty Warm Tuscan Pasta Salad pays homage to the recipe developer’s Italian heritage. All three recipes feature ingredients you may already have in your kitchen and take less than 30 minutes to make.
Drinkskjo1055.com

Coffee Survey

How many cups of coffee do you drink on a normal workday? A new poll found one or two cups is a pretty common answer. But some of us are drinking a lot more than that. 1. One or two cups tied with 21% of the vote each. 2. 11%...
Food & DrinksGizmodo

Coffee Is Good for You, Coffee Is Bad for You

If you’re the sort of person who regularly scans the latest science-related headlines, you’ve probably come across the coffee shuffle at some point: Articles reporting on the latest study to show coffee may do something good for you, followed by articles reporting on studies showing that coffee is actually the devil’s brew. So what should you take away from this mish-mash of research and should any of it affect your own coffee habits?
Food & Drinkselmens.com

Coffee Capsules

With an expected global market growth of CAGR 7.77% by 2023, the coffee capsule market is set to garner at least $5.3 billion by then. One of the biggest market players of coffee capsules such as Nespresso is constantly employing new and innovative capsules which enhance sustainability by employing materials beneficial to the environment.
Saginaw, TXsaginaw.tx.us

Limoges Coffee

We are a craft coffee shop operating solely from the inside of a custom-designed E-350 van. We serve a variety of specialty, made-to-order beverages which include espresso, latte, mocha, chai, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and more! Sugar-free, caffeine-free, and keto options available! We look forward to serving you!
Whiting, INsprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Botz Coffee In Whiting, IN

As much as we love the rush and buzz of a big city cafe, we here at Sprudge find ourselves hopelessly drawn to the romantic narrative of small-town specialty coffee. And so join us today as we journey to Whiting, Indiana—population 4,814—a town on Lake Michigan just two miles from Chicago city limits, yet a world away.
Home & GardenSacramento Magazine

Scorpio Coffee

Scorpio Coffee, which opened last summer on 16th Street in midtown, is quickly emerging as the go-to destination for discerning caffeinistas. We think we know why. Scorpio’s minimalist interior exudes an unexpected warmth thanks to walls clad with vertical slats of white oak—a look that is evocative of classic Japanese design. (The building’s awning denotes the shop’s name in both English and Japanese, a nod to the influence of Japanese-style coffeeshops that owner Sam Balean worked in while living in Taiwan.) Balean, who describes himself as “a sucker for natural wood and stone,” purposefully kept the space relatively free of adornment. “I don’t want the surroundings to distract people from the coffee and the food.”
ScienceThe Takeout

Science supports smoking a blunt with your lobster before eating it

One thing that’s become clear over the past couple years is that our society doesn’t appreciate scientists the way it should. Why, in the past year alone, these heroes have conquered a pandemic, determined the human threshold for hot dog consumption, discovered how to grow both chicken nuggets and bacon in a lab, and may have even developed edible holograms. And now a team of scientists at the University of California San Diego has solved another one of life’s great mysteries: Can lobsters get high?
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda To Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

When you need to entertain a crowd at a cookout or picnic, or just cool off after a hard day of work, nothing beats the heat of summer like a tall, cold glass of soda. While this sweet treat can hit the spot and stop sugar cravings in their tracks, the side effects of having this worst soda to drink add up.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Bananas, Say Dietitians

Bananas are as integral to the human experience as traveling or trading—some evidence shows that we've been eating them since around the same time we evolved to do both, over 6,000 years ago. And though our day-to-day may look vastly different, millennia later, bananas remain a constant—and for good reason. The simple yellow fruit has a host of health benefits when you peel it back.
Food & Drinkskotibeth.com

How to Make Cold Brew Coffee With Ground Coffee

Learn how to make cold brew coffee with ground coffee. This takes a while, but it will give you delicious coffee to make iced coffee drinks. For many, cold brew coffee is a wonderful alternative to traditional coffee. It is perfect for enjoyment in the morning, or at any time of day. Plus, it is especially pleasant during the hot summer as a refreshing and energizing drink.
San Francisco, CAHGTV

Tour a Calm, Cool and Clutterproof Kitchen

Cooking used to be cramped in Tricia and William Page’s old place. Their kitchen had hardly any counter space and few places to stash stuff away. “The whole apartment was only 450 square feet,” says Tricia. So when the couple bought a home in San Francisco, California, with a short-on-storage kitchen (déjà vu!), they couldn’t wait to renovate. Designer Gina Gutierrez helped them open it to the living and dining rooms and put in a pantry with a barn door. A mix of soft shades was made chic with touches of wood and brass. The new island has been especially amazing for bake-athons with their niece, Alexis, since they can really spread out cookie sheets. “We’ve always loved to cook but now we really love it,” says Tricia.
Lifestyleletterpile.com

A Calm And Soothing Day

Always trying to make the best of the time we have. My wife made grill cheese and basil sandwiches for lunch. Another day summed up and squished in the little block on the calendar.