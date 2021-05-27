New law bans reality TV shows from partnering with law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Since airing the story, a KENS 5 viewer named Rob reached out to us. He wants to pay for all of the military working dog gear that was stolen. The viewer said while he hasn’t wasn’t in the military, his father and grandfather served the country. Rob said he wanted to help the airman because he appreciated his service in the Air Force. The airman said he is grateful for the offer and the two are in communication.