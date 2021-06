Where do I even start with Hempuli’s Baba Is You? Well, I guess I could start by saying this is the latest in a VERY long list of games that I’ve known via word of mouth are incredible games, but that I have never actually tried myself due to them not being on mobile which is where I play most of my games. So yeah, I’ve been hearing how great Baba Is You is for two years now, but I didn’t actually experience it for myself until its surprise drop on mobile this week. And as is often the case in situations like this, I am savagely kicking myself for not making the effort to try this one sooner. This game is the absolute definition of brilliant.