Waterloo, IA

Defender Daniel Pranger's goal lifts Waterloo Columbus into the 1A state soccer tournament

By Nick Petaros
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO – Daniel Pranger may no longer be a secret weapon within the Waterloo Columbus offense. The Sailors’ senior broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute when he took a feed from Jonathan Hackett and blasted it into the net. That goal helped Waterloo Columbus book a return trip to the state boys’ soccer tournament night with a 2-0 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wednesday night at Columbus’ T.J. McLaughlin Field.

