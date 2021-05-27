Defender Daniel Pranger's goal lifts Waterloo Columbus into the 1A state soccer tournament
WATERLOO – Daniel Pranger may no longer be a secret weapon within the Waterloo Columbus offense. The Sailors’ senior broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute when he took a feed from Jonathan Hackett and blasted it into the net. That goal helped Waterloo Columbus book a return trip to the state boys’ soccer tournament night with a 2-0 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wednesday night at Columbus’ T.J. McLaughlin Field.wcfcourier.com