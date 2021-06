And, once more, the plan has changed! With Gov. Baker's announcement of Reopening Massachusetts last week, effective May 29, we went back to the drawing board once more. Since we operate in a two-month cycle at the COA, we did not want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but instead continue to plan intelligently and strategically as we enter a new fiscal year in July. That being said, our plan for June will have a few adjustments, but will remain substantially similar to that of May.