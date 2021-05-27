Warm and Humid again Thursday
Morning lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s with some patchy fog Thursday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to 90. Isolated rain or storm possible late afternoon into the evening. A similar forecast for Friday. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s. Some patchy fog. Highs mid 80s to near 90. Some rain or storms possible late afternoon into the evening. A cold front approaches Saturday with increasing rain and storms. An area of low pressure develops along the front with rain and storms firing up into the overnight hours. Some rain will linger along the coast in the morning Sunday. Highs will not be as hot in the low to mid 80s. It will feel less humid during the day. Partly cloudy Memorial Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and less humid weather.www.wdsu.com