Warm and Humid again Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a break in the summer heat and humidity for a few days last week, it's back with a vengeance. Dew points today will be in the mid-60s with a few showers rolling through early. Some sun will be possible this afternoon as well and there also is the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Also, we will be on the breezy side with gusts out of the south today near 30 MPH. The gusty conditions out of the south are all thanks to high pressure sitting over the Atlantic pumping in the heat and humidity. This afternoon we will see high temperatures near 90 degrees and with the humid conditions in place, we may feel like the low 90s.