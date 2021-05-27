Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NY

Letter to the editor: Understand the difference in -isms

Post-Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a lifelong liberal Democrat married to a lifelong Republican I can witness to the fact that two points of view can co-exist very nicely. I am a bit annoyed by people who don’t understand the word “socialism,” feeling it is an expression of communism. It definitely is not. We...

poststar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Greed#Communism#Liberal#Business People#Democrat#Republican#Navy#Air Force#Coast Guard#Marines#Fbi#Secret Service#Mcdonald#Gmc#Pure Socialism#Capitalism Roots#Unregulated Capitalism#Unregulated Greed#Mr Trump#Genuine Competition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Army
Related
U.S. Politicscrowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Republicans then and now

I saw with some regret the passing of Steve Dille last year, who had at one time been a representative from this area in the Minnesota Legislature. He was a reasonable person and was able to work with Democrats to find reasonable compromise. He represents the Republican party of old.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Dan Gainor: NYTimes defends editorial board member triggered by American flags – what will they do next?

Just days after Memorial Day, the left has decided that American flags are scary. Imagine how triggered they’ll be by Fourth of July. Don’t take my word for it, take theirs. New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay (D-NYT) was freaked out after leaving the safe, lefty enclave of New York and going all the way to … Long Island. Because there are Trump voters there. With flags.
POTUSThe Guardian

Barack Obama warns Republicans will kill US democracy in ‘series of steps’

Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago”, Barack Obama said on Monday. The former president warned Americans “to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Must We Care If You Don't Get the Shot? | Opinion

I'm fully vaccinated, and so is just about everyone I know. We feel mostly protected against COVID-19. And so if others don't want to get the shot for political reasons or out of ignorance, must we care?. We read that many Republicans are refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, while...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden snubs D-Day's 77th anniversary, angering veterans

A Homeland Security source told Fox News that service members and veterans are upset after President Biden failed to acknowledge the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday. The source tells Fox News the fact that Vice President Harris tweeted about D-Day while Biden tweeted about the 1921 Tulsa Massacre on Sunday clearly underscores the administration’s priorities. Roughly 2,500 Americans died on D-Day.
Congress & Courtsnewslookup.com

Politics: Right

2021-06-07 13:49 Conservative Review Senate Sergeant-At-Arms: Political Rhetoric A 'Key Driver' Behind Increased Threats Against Lawmakers... 'Remained heightened for a number of members'... 2021-06-07 13:46. The Daily Caller. 70 Miles The Way There, Coast Guard Rescues Kayaker Trying To Travel 2,400 Miles To Hawaii... "I am still determined to make...
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Mayor Lightfoot's interview policy not racist

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in a maelstrom of controversy last month when she said she only would allow “journalists of color” to interview her for pieces about her first two years in office. Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson called Lightfoot a “racist” and a “monster” when he learned of...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | COLUMNIST: Leave abortion to states

Sometime next year, the Supreme Court will decide whether to continue to find the right to abortion in the Constitution or give up on its deeply misguided half-century-long effort. The court will have before it not just the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the constitutionality of...
Protestsamsnbc.com

White Supremacists Are 'rebranding' After The Capitol Riot

Hundreds have been charged in the January 6th insurrection, including 16 members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia and over two dozen of the Proud Boys. But “Hatemonger” author Jean Guerrero warns not to expect a decline in extremist groups. She shares how Republicans have helped mainstream white supremacy. »...
Books & Literatureamac.us

The Left-Wing-Racist Book That All The Democrats Are Reading

One of the more famous—or infamous, depending on your perspective—authors to rise to prominence of late is a university professor named Robin DiAngelo. Her 2018 book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism has become an extremely influential text for Critical Race Theory adherents, woke corporations, and the modern-day Democrat Party. As a sign of just how influential her views are, last year, DiAngelo was asked to speak to 184 Democrat members of Congress and lectured white legislators at length on why they are all racist. DiAngelo has since been on a continuous circuit of lectures and workshops with local government officials, corporate and higher education organizations, talking about her concept of “white fragility.”
Foreign Policyfreespeech.org

Why Are Leading Dems Joining GOP To Hate On China?

Sonali Kolhatkar speaks with Marcy Winograd about why leading Democrats are joining the GOP to hate on China. There are exceedingly few pieces of legislation that Senate Democrats and Republicans can agree on these days and actually pass into law. Not the voting rights bill, or infrastructure spending, but often military spending, and, most recently, a lengthy bill to counteract the influence of China on the world stage. A massive 1,400-page bill called the “United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021” introduced by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer could have been written by Republicans. My guest calls it a “manifesto of China hate.”
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Evangelical Politician Who Doesn’t Recognize His Faith—Or His Party

Bill Haslam is not a natural fit for the Donald Trump–era Republican Party. The former Tennessee governor checks certain GOP boxes: He favors low taxes and opposes abortion rights; his background is in business, including an executive role in his family’s highly successful truck-stop chain. But during his time in office, Haslam also got in trouble with his base for vetoing a bill that would have declared the Bible as Tennessee’s official state book. He successfully championed Tennessee Promise, the kind of free-college program you’d normally expect to hear about in a Bernie Sanders stump speech. And his temperament is a poor fit for Trump-style culture wars. When Haslam was elected during the 2010 Tea Party wave, a local commentator complained that “these other states have superhero action figures for their new governor, and we are stuck with Mr. Rogers.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Border Shelters Emptying as Joe Biden Admits 'Vulnerable' Asylum Seekers

Vice President Kamala Harris may have told migrants, "Do not come," but it appears the message has already been received, as shelters along the border begin to empty out. Over the past several months, shelters in Mexico border cities like Tijuana, Nogales, and Ciudad Juárez hosted hundreds of migrants seeking entry to the U.S. These shelters encountered a steady stream of migrants in need, leading them to reach full capacity as resources depleted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

This Republican nails why her party can't just move on from January 6

(CNN) — Everywhere you look within the Republican Party these days there is an effort to forget -- and minimize -- what happened at the US Capitol on January 6. A Senate report released this week -- aimed at examining the security failures that led to the riot -- left the word "insurrection" entirely out except when quoting someone using the term. The reason? "Aides also steered clear of language that could turn off some Republicans, including not referring to the attack as an 'insurrection,' " reported CNN.