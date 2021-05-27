Cancel
Fresh headache for Melbourne teams as border situation changes

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six Melbourne teams are all considering relocating to NSW as soon as today to avoid the seven-day Victorian lockdown that will start at midnight. That would have allow them to spend the next two-and-a-bit weeks in NSW and then freely travel to the Northern Territory for the Darwin Triple Crown next month.

www.motorsport.com
