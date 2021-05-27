Fresh headache for Melbourne teams as border situation changes

This past year has been one of the most turbulent in recent memory, with restrictions, lockdowns, changes, more lockdowns, innovation, even more lockdowns and a new way of living and working carving a path through our city. Melbourne – and the world – may never go back to exactly the way it was before the events that started in 2020. But is that necessarily such a bad thing? Cities, like living organisms, never stand still. They ebb and flow, grow, build, change and become new all the time. The old ways of doing things were great, but maybe there are better ways. Now seems like the time to take risks, change things up and build a new Melbourne, one that is brighter, more vivid, kinder, smarter, more welcoming, more creative and more supportive. We at Time Out wanted to find the people and small organisations that are doing just that, shaping Melbourne's future into a brighter one for all of us.