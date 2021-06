The pandemic has caused my travel to drop from almost weekly trips for several years, to a few trips total in the past year. Definitely a change. Thanks to vaccinations in the USA, things are ramping up. For me, over the past few weeks I’ve had several work trips. So far, air travel in spring 2021 is almost starting to feel normal. Definitely less business travelers, and more leisure travel, but mostly full flights, busy airports seem like typical travel times before 2020.