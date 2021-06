New Jersey-based ADP says private companies across the country hired 978,000 new workers last month. The hiring rebound looks to be in full force based on new jobs numbers out Thursday. New Jersey-based ADP says private companies across the country hired 978,000 new workers last month. That’s the biggest gain since last June. Most of the gains were in the hospitality industry. And the number of workers filing new unemployment claims continues to drop. In the latest week, new claims dropped below 400,000 for the first time since March of last year.