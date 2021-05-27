As masks come off, vaccine push goes on

Percentage of New Jerseyans who say they are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts have been concerned that the United States is facing a “vaccine wall,” with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines outstripping demand — and falling demand attributable to a refusal by the unvaccinated to get the shot rather than to a lack of supply or access. Thus, the big push in several states to entice the hesitant with everything from million-dollar lotteries (Ohio), to other cash incentives (Maryland), hunting rifles (West Virginia) and pre-paid grocery cards (California). To try to get 4.7 million New Jersey residents over age 16 inoculated before July, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy recently added to this state’s menu of incentives; these include a “Vax Pass” that gives free access to state parks to anyone who is vaccinated.