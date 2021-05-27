Cancel
As masks come off, vaccine push goes on

By Lilo H. Stainton
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
NJ will make efforts over the holiday weekend to get COVID-19 shots to more people as pandemic restrictions ease. People in New Jersey can cast off their masks and mingle come Friday, but state officials said the COVID-19 vaccine campaign will continue full force — albeit with a festive overtone — over the Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

