Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Descemer Bueno is already an American citizen, it took 20 years!

By Muhammad Bourn
amicohoops.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban singer-songwriter Decimir Bueno, who has spent more than 20 years in the United States intermittently, has received his certification as an American citizen. The Cuban artist shared the photo of the moment on his social networks, and thanked the United States for the opportunity: “Countless blessings and thanks to the United States of America. This is what I want for all Cubans who have suffered 62 years of revolution. “

amicohoops.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Descemer Bueno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Cuban American#Citizenship Test#American Revolution#Personal Freedom#Cubans#Libertad#Uscis#Instagram#Cuban Families#United States Of America#Country#Freedom Of Expression#Civic Values#Tyranny#People#Libertadyamen Blessings#Governance Issues#Chuchu#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Facebook
Related
Minoritiesprweek.com

The League of United Latin American Citizens and Hornitos encourage Latin Americans to get vaccinated

The League of United Latin American Citizens has partnered with Hornitos Tequila on vaccine awareness and education campaigns for the Latin American community. Supported by agencies Coyne PR, Atypikal and C/olabworks, LULAC and Hornitos designed a vaccine resource kit called Vacúnate Hoy Project, featuring vetted information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization about how the vaccines have been developed and how they work. The kit also features safety protocols and an interactive map to help people find vaccination centers near them.
MuseumsYubaNet

An Open Letter to American Leaders and Citizens From a Community of Survivors at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

May 28, 2021- We are 50 Holocaust survivors who volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. We are proud Americans, eternally grateful to this great nation that became our home after the war and enabled us to live in freedom and rebuild our lives and families. Yet today, our solemn obligation to the memory of those who were murdered in the most destructive eruption of antisemitism the world has ever experienced compels us to write this open letter to our leaders and fellow citizens.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Glenn Greenwald: Defense budget is spent 'spying on American citizens' rather than defending the nation

Journalist Glenn Greenwald joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to discuss where the nation’s "massive defense budget" is largely being spent. GLENN GREENWALD: It’s obviously bizarre in the sense that we’re constantly talking about our massive defense budget. We spend ten times more on defense than the next 12 countries combined. It is run through the Department of Defense, constantly this world is invoked to justify these huge bureaucracies and huge military budgets. We have to defend the country and yet when you look at the defense budget very little of it is about defense. Things like protecting our industries, our food supply and energy supply from actual hacks. Spending money to fortify these systems that would be defense. There’s very little spent on that. You see this over and over. When I did the Snowden reporting in 2013, which is about eight years ago when that report came out, $75 billion was spent on the intelligence budget. Almost all on spying on American citizens, hacking into the systems of other countries. Virtually none was spent on defending our own country. Even during Russiagate, all the hysteria about the Russians attacking our election system, Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said if you’re worried about it, pass a bill to provide paper ballots to make sure there was no hacking. There was no interest in that. It seems like there’s a real interest in hyping this enemy constantly creating new programs and bureaucracies that take billions of dollars. But simple solutions to actually provide defense don’t generate much interest in Washington.
Public HealthDaily Times

The ‘Grief Pandemic’ Will Torment Americans for Years

Cassandra Rollins’ daughter was still conscious when the ambulance took her away. This story also ran on USA Today. It can be republished for free. Shalondra Rollins, 38, was struggling to breathe as covid overwhelmed her lungs. But before the doors closed, she asked for her cellphone, so she could call her family from the hospital.
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

More American citizens apprehended for moving drugs across border

An increasing number of American citizens have been apprehended as they have tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an uptick that’s come amid travel restrictions at the border with Mexico. For more than a year, the closure of the southern border...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Russia may be operating an attack submarine off the G-7 summit

Since at least Monday, United States Navy aircraft, British sea and air forces, and French anti-submarine aircraft have been engaged in unusual operations in and around waters proximate to the location of this week's G-7 summit. I have highlighted the relevant waters in the context of this week's G-7 summit at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England. The summit begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Celebritiespakistanchristian.tv

American actor and Russian citizen Steven Seagal joined the Kremlin-pro-Russia exhibition Scientist

Only Russia is part of the opposition in the State Duma, but this left-wing party is considered as loyal to the current regime as the communists or ultra-nationalists. According to the spokesperson, the hero of action films such as Niko or Hard to Keele was previously a member of Sakhar Prilibin’s For Truth party. This party has recently merged with Just Russia and another political entity. He wants to run in the parliamentary elections in September.
Congress & Courtsnewspotng.com

PDP Reps To Sue FG Over Twitter Ban

Lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have threatened legal action against the executive over the ban of Twitter’s operations in the country. In a statement on Sunday signed by the caucus leader, Kingsley Chinda, the lawmakers called the suspension a rude shock. They described the...
Politicsamerica.gov

The United States and UAE partner against ISIS propaganda

The editorial below, written by Omar Ghobash, assistant minister for culture and public diplomacy at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Christopher Hodges, deputy assistant secretary of state for press and public diplomacy and assistance coordination in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, describes a new initiative in the online fight against ISIS. It was published in English in Gulf News on May 27 and in Arabic in Al-Ittihad on the same day.