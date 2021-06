Looking at the timeline of humans on a long enough scale, it’s clear that without farming there is no society as we know it. The development of farming changed our ancestors’ behavior and priorities on a fundamental level, and without those changes, most of the things we consider part of society could not exist. Even now, much of what people use on a day-to-day basis comes from farms — factory farms that bear little resemblance to bucolic Old MacDonald, but farms nonetheless — thanks to the mind-bending number of things that can be made from corn. Doctor Moreau-esque agri-business corn genetics shenanigans aside, summer makes a great time to reconnect with the foundations of food and the farms that grow it.