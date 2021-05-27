Cancel
Real Estate

NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
According to the latest report from New Jersey Realtors, there were just over 10,000 closed sales (10,083) for the month of April, up 33.4% over April 2020, which was the height of the pandemic. Despite a continued inventory crisis — or possibly fueled by it — properties in most areas...

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#List Price#Single Family Homes#Inventory#Housing Market#Market Prices#New Jersey Realtors#Single Family Homes#Properties#Condominiums#Sale#January#April#Sellers#Crisis
