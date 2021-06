Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are down over 50% from their January highs. In May, the company disclosed it would be delaying its Biologic License Application (BLA) filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its key drug until the first half of 2022, pending further data on its biological activity. Cathie Wood, the charismatic founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, saw the sell-off as an opportunity and quickly bought over 1 million shares after the news release.