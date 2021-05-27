Workforce of the future

If you are like us you have heard many stories over the last several months about the challenges High Country businesses are facing when it comes to hiring staff. The realities of this stage of the COVID-19 economy see numerous area businesses faced with the decision to open their doors, knowing they are not staffed adequately to deliver their products or services to expected levels, or just close doors completely until staffing shortfalls can be addressed. These circumstances have led some businesses to experience unpredictable shifts in hours of operation and even temporarily closed doors, all while knowing they are not able to fully maximize the economic benefits of a High Country summer, and the offseason sustainability that comes along with such a pattern.