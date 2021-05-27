Workforce of the future
The way we worked changed in the last year and in some ways it’s probably changed for good. Remote work, virtual meetings, and other strategies we used to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic have contributed to what was already a pretty rapidly evolving work environment. The trick now will be understanding all those changes and figuring out which workforce-development strategies work best so we can quantify and replicate them across the region. That’s where Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development and the Regional Growth Partnership come in.www.toledoblade.com